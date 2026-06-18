Libby and Andrew stepped into a business with deep local roots when they took over Everton Farm Supplies, continuing its more than 20-year community presence.

The couple became the third owners in June 2024 after moving to the area three and a half years earlier.

Drawn by the region’s farming community, outdoor lifestyle and strong sense of connection, they settled on a farm near Tarrawingee and quickly felt at home.

Both bring decades of experience in agriculture.

Libby’s background is in animal health and extension, while Andrew (‘Woody’) has worked in agronomy and animal nutrition.

They had often talked about owning a business that would allow them to continue working in agriculture while building something for their family.

“We’ve always wanted to run a business that helps people,” Libby said.

“We both enjoy agriculture and working with farmers, so when the opportunity came up, it felt like the right fit.”

While both had previously operated consulting businesses and worked in corporate roles, one of the biggest changes that came with small business ownership was a responsibility over all departments.

“Every day is different and there is always something to be done,” Andrew said.

“But at the same time, we realised we’d spent the last 20 years building the skills to run a business like this.”

Family is an important part of the business.

Their two children regularly help in the store, taking pride in serving customers and competing with their parents to see who can record the most sales.

One of the most rewarding parts of owning the business has been the relationships they have built with local customers.

Many people stop in regularly, not only to pick up supplies but also for a chat or stir up one of their team members, Simon, about Collingwood.

“A customer said recently that they enjoy coming in because they like the personal connection as they get to know us,” Libby said.

Alongside supplying stock feed, fencing, seed, animal health products and farm equipment, they help customers work through practical questions about their farms and businesses.

As farmers themselves, they understand many of the challenges facing local producers.

“We care about our customers and their farms,” Andrew said.

“We’re locals, we understand the area and we’re often dealing with the same things they are.”

The business also includes a pasture trial site beside the store, allowing farmers to compare more than 35 pasture varieties growing under local conditions.

But their focus on sharing knowledge extends beyond the store.

Last year, Everton Farm Supplies hosted its first Everton Field Day.

What started as a community barbecue quickly grew into a major event, attracting around 500 people and featuring 30 exhibitors, local organisations, and industry representatives.

“The biggest feedback was that people value having access to information and being able to have genuine conversations,” Libby said.

Planning is already underway for this year’s Everton Field Day on Friday 2 October.

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Local Tips from Libby and Andrew

Shop Local: “The choc-mint milkshakes at the Everton General Store are the best.”

Andrew also recommends the chicken schnitzel burger, better known by locals as the “Woody Burger”.

Eat Local: The Plough Inn, Tarrawingee gets the nod for a relaxed meal.

“The fireplace out the back and the parmas or steaks with a good glass of local wine” make it a favourite in winter.

Play Local: “We’re mountain bikers and it was one element that attracted us to the area initially.”

The family makes the most of the Beechworth mountain bike trails with the Beechworth Chain Gang Junior ride program, the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, and regular day trips to Falls or Hotham.