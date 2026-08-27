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Supporting our local youth with Big Brothers Big Sisters

<p>ESSENTIAL YOUTH SUPPORT: Dylan McCombe (left) and Claire Shilcock hope the community will support local youth at their mentors\\' information evening next Tuesday 1 September. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>ESSENTIAL YOUTH SUPPORT: Dylan McCombe (left) and Claire Shilcock hope the community will support local youth at their mentors\\' information evening next Tuesday 1 September. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

ESSENTIAL YOUTH SUPPORT: Dylan McCombe (left) and Claire Shilcock hope the community will support local youth at their mentors' information evening next Tuesday 1 September. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Three Wangaratta High School students are raising awareness for a crucial local initiative.
Grace Fredsberg
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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