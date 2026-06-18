This July, the talented actors at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company are bringing their foreseeing play, 'When the Rain Stops Falling', centre stage and local audiences can be assured it will be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Set in Alice Springs from 1958-2039, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

Amidst all of this, Gabriel meets a young woman named Gabrielle and falls in love on his journey to uncover the past.

Featuring humorous, witty sarcasm in contrast with solemn family drama Wangaratta audiences will be able to relate to, it will be performed over two weekends at The Stage Door located in Evans Street.

The Chronicle spoke to well-known actor Amy Wighton, who plays Elizabeth Law (younger), about the play.

Also in the cast are Cleveland Shaw as Gabriel York, Amanda Campbell as Elizabeth Law (older), Ailie Witting as Gabrielle York (younger), Ross Bootes as Joe Ryan, Jack Johnston as Gabriel Law, and Andrew Price, and Rachel Sime as Gabrielle York (older).

How would you describe the show?

“When the Rain Stops Falling is a beautifully poetic, mind-bending mystery, it will take you on a ride through time, as the narrative weaves from London in 1959 to Australian desert in 2039.

“Pieces of the play’s ‘puzzle' are exposed as the narrative weaves through various timelines as characters fight to break the destructive legacy from decades before.

“It explores the impact of inherited trauma, and the weight that unspoken truths can have on not only those it directly affected - but also for generations to follow.”

What do you love most about your character? How is your character different to you?

“I play Elizabeth (younger), a sharp, articulate and deeply pragmatic character in search for her husband’s affection.

“It has been a gift to play her as she is a woman who uses language as armour, I get to play the smartest person in the room and use sarcasm as a weapon, although the themes are a little dark, her character, and the rich subtext, has been a lot of fun to unravel.”

How are you different from your character?

“Elizabeth lives in a bubble of domestic isolation during the mid-century, something that was common in those times, but she is unique for her time in her rejection of the rigid domestic expectations of the era.

“Elizabeth is an intellectual equal with her husband, with an honest admission of her lack of maternal instinct.

“As a mother of four and a kinder teacher, I have a strong maternal instinct, so this is a strong contrast to me as an individual, but I think this is a very powerful stance as a female.

“It’s liberating to play a character who doesn’t care about being liked, only about being honest.

“I think the audience can learn a lot from her, as have I.”

What do you think Wangaratta audiences will get out of this show?

“They will get an emotionally intense, gripping and psychological mystery that will stay with them even after the play has ended.

“We are all a product of our past, and this play mirrors the complexity of family dynamics and human behaviour, but with a common goal of striving for forgiveness and connection, making certain themes of the play relatable to all audience members.

“The play relies heavily on the atmosphere, giving directors, sound designers and lighting technicians a massive canvas to create immersive worlds.

“Audiences will be a delight to witness what has been created.

“Even though we are in a small space, we can make a big impact. Just remember to pack an umbrella and a box of tissues!”

Why is it absolutely vital for audiences to see this show?

“Written by one Australia’s most celebrated, contemporary playwrights, Andrew Bovell, it's a chance to witness his brilliance as he shines a light on the Australian culture of ‘sweeping thing under a rug'.

“Very rarely do you get to watch a play that spans four generations, where you actually get to see what happens with various characters in the future.

“But the play doesn’t make it too easy for you, you get to play the role of genealogical detective and unravel the story, along with its powerful metaphors, as you watch it unfold before your eyes.

“I imagine there will be lots of people thinking 'wait, what, who is the...?' before it all begins to make sense.”

How does this compare to other shows/roles you have been in?

“I have been lucky to be in over 16 shows with the Wangaratta Players, so my previous roles have been vast and varied, but I have certainly been in more comedies and musicals then heavier themed dramas, which is something that appealed to me in this play.

“I have played Dorothy in 'Wizard of Oz', Honey in 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf', Brooke in 'Noises Off' and Lilly St Regis in 'Annie' - so there has been a slight theme of naivety.

“It’s nice to contrast that, as I did with The Stepdaughter in 'Six Characters', in playing a stronger and sharp-witted female in Elizabeth.

“'When the Rain Stops Falling' is certainly the most complex play I have been in that requires intense trust, timing and chemistry with the cast, and we have been blessed to have a strong cast that have made this process so easy.”

What are the best bits of being an actor?

“I delight in immersing myself into the character I am playing and have been lucky to play some complex characters that have been very enjoyable to unravel.

“I find it a great creative outlet and stress-relief, a chance to live in the moment and connect with others on a deeper level.

“It’s always a delight to see a performance finally come to life with an audience, there’s nothing like a reactive crowd to get the adrenalin pumping and fuel the desire to another show.”

What is so fabulous about community theatre?

“In a time when the world seems to be heavy and with many stresses upon us, community theatre provides an outlet to immerse yourself in your art, share ideas, have fun and be free to push the boundaries of human experience in a safe place.

“It strengthens local culture and provides an opportunity to develop deep social bonds through creativity and connection.

“Most beautifully, it does this in a way that breaks down demographic barriers and places people together who may not have otherwise met.

“I have developed lifelong friendships through Wangaratta Players, my theatre family, it’s one of the most beautiful aspects of community theatre and I am so grateful to be a part of it here in Wangaratta.”

The Wangaratta Players will perform ‘When the Rain Stops Falling’ on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door theatre, 4D Evans Street Wangaratta.

Recommended for mature audiences 15+, includes some sexual references and coarse language.

For more information head to the Wangaratta Players Inc. website, wangarattaplayers.org.au.

To purchase tickets for the play, visit TryBooking: https://www.trybooking.com/DISXS.