Works are underway installing a long-awaited tap and go technology at every train station across Victoria.

The Wangaratta train station will be host to few of the 108 new myki readers across 37 V/Line stations that currently require a paper or eTicket.

The readers will be switched on later this year, allowing passengers to tap and go at every train station in the state.

In late 2024 Wangaratta was home to a six-month trial of the technology on select bus routes across the rural city.

Two Melbourne train lines then trialed the technology in March before the state government rolled out the tap and go readers on all metropolitan and select regional train lines in June.

More than one million trips have been recorded using a bank card or smart device with four in five of those trips made using a phone or smartwatch.

The rollout will continue later this month, with tap and go expanding across myki-enabled buses.

Passengers travelling on V/Line services will still be able to reserve a seat where reservations are available.

Passengers who have not reserved a seat can purchase an unreserved fare at their station with tap and go, once the technology becomes available.

Anyone travelling who would prefer to use a physical myki card will be able to do so.

Concession passengers, seniors and those under 18 should continue using their concession or Youth myki.

The state government’s half-price public transport fares cost-of-living measure remains active until the end of the year.