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The final countdown: ATO reminds taxpayers to lodge now

<p>CRUNCH TIME: Taxpayers who haven\\'t yet lodged their tax return are being urged to take initiative as the November deadline looms. PHOTO: Rochu_2008/AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>CRUNCH TIME: Taxpayers who haven\\'t yet lodged their tax return are being urged to take initiative as the November deadline looms. PHOTO: Rochu_2008/AdobeStock</p>\\n

CRUNCH TIME: Taxpayers who haven't yet lodged their tax return are being urged to take initiative as the November deadline looms. PHOTO: Rochu_2008/AdobeStock

Taxpayers have until 11.59pm Monday 2 November to lodge their tax return.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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