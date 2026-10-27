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The Sweet Betrayals bring soul and funk to Wangaratta

<p>GET YOUR GROOVE ON: Eight-piece music act The Sweet Betrayals features (pictured) Eric Anderson, Bill Skermer, Daniel Firth, Mark Fitzgerald, Carl Pinson, Jeremy Kerr, (not pictured) Will O\\'Connor and Laura Nicholson, to share a night of old-school rhythm, blues, funk and soul to Wangaratta on Saturday 31 October.</p>\\n
<p>GET YOUR GROOVE ON: Eight-piece music act The Sweet Betrayals features (pictured) Eric Anderson, Bill Skermer, Daniel Firth, Mark Fitzgerald, Carl Pinson, Jeremy Kerr, (not pictured) Will O\\'Connor and Laura Nicholson, to share a night of old-school rhythm, blues, funk and soul to Wangaratta on Saturday 31 October.</p>\\n

GET YOUR GROOVE ON: Eight-piece music act The Sweet Betrayals features (pictured) Eric Anderson, Bill Skermer, Daniel Firth, Mark Fitzgerald, Carl Pinson, Jeremy Kerr, (not pictured) Will O'Connor and Laura Nicholson, to share a night of old-school rhythm, blues, funk and soul to Wangaratta on Saturday 31 October.

Eight-piece revue will perform at Railyard Garden Bar on Saturday 31 October
Jordan Duursma
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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