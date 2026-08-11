The bittersweet finale to a string of country bush dance is inching closer, with the community encouraged to get in one last evening of dancing as the monthly event wraps up.

If you haven’t made one of the prior three events – at Bowmans-Murmungee, Whorouly and Everton – don’t fret, as Oxley Residents Association will be hosting the fourth and final dance at Oxley Hall this coming Saturday, 15 August.

Since 9 May, hall committees across the region have been entertaining folks of all ages and abilities with a classic country bush dance.

The four month initiative, bankrolled by the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), aims to rekindle and bolster the connections between our local communities.

Cecily Fletcher, Bowmans Murmungee Committee president, said the experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been really enjoyable to see the halls full of life, music and laughter,” she said.

“Seeing the full age range has just been delightful.

“A grandfather [was] teach[ing] his five-year-old grandson how to waltz… it just made my heart melt, it was so sweet.”

Aside from the generational variation, the range of abilities has also been great to see.

“The thing about the [community bush dance] is no one takes it too seriously… you don’t have to be good at it," she said.

"There's people helping, people laughing and tripping over each other.

"We're all trying to get [the hang of it] together."

The lively atmosphere is also solidified with hall decorations organised by volunteers, the musical accompaniment of traditional bush band Bally Kiel, with corresponding dances coordinated by Di Simpson.

"She does her best to direct us to move us in the right directions... get ourselves in the right position," Cecily said.

"There's been dances for the children, which everyone enjoys.

"The Hokey Pokey - everyone has a bit of fun with that."

Cecily said those who might not have attended yet will be met with a welcoming environment, and more importantly – plenty of fun.

“Be curious and step outside your comfort zone, because there’s a lot to enjoy,” she said.

"There's also people who don't dance but who come to enjoy the night; the music, company and watching people have a good time.

“[But] this is a really safe place to dip your toe in the water and see whether [bush dancing] is something that you would like to try or enjoy doing."

Cost is $10 for families or $5 for individual attendees, cash preferred.

Tea, coffee and a yummy supper will be supplied.

Register your interest in the final Community Dance Around event at Oxley Hall by visiting events.humanitix.com/community-dance-around.

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What's On In Brief

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Happy Dog Walk on Sunday

Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club will hold its monthly Happy Dogs Walk on Sunday 16 August from 9.30am, from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available.

The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

For more information, phone Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

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Cathedral College Wangaratta presents 'We Will Rock You'

Cathedral College Wangaratta is set to present 'We Will Rock You' this weekend, a high-energy, feel good musical packed with more than 20 iconic Queen hits, on Friday 14 August at 7pm and Saturday 15 August 1pm and 7pm.

Set in a futuristic world where originality is forbidden and music is generated by algorithms, the story follows a group of rebellious young people who refuse to conform.

Led by two unlikely heroes, they set out on a daring quest to rediscover real music, creativity, and the power of individual expression.

As the rebels challenge the all controlling Globalsoft Corporation, they learn that finding your own voice can change the world.

Bold, funny, and bursting with energy, We Will Rock You celebrates individuality, freedom, and the unifying power of music.

With its electrifying rock anthems and message that resonates strongly with young people today, this musical promises a foot stomping, fist pumping theatrical experience that will have audiences singing along and cheering from start to finish.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

It's your final chance to view Ali Noble's exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

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Show to celebrate trailblazing Aussie women

Multi-disciplinary one-woman show, 'In Their Own Words', starring well-known stage-and-screen performer Rachael Beck is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm.

The show celebrates the songs and stories of twenty trailblazing Australian women; some who are recognised, many of whom are not.

From artists to scientists, politicians to humanitarians, these are stories of triumph, resilience, and breakthrough – mostly never before heard on stage.

For more information or to secure you seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

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Laugh out loud family drama

After sellout seasons across Australia, 'The Italian Divorce' is set to show at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 1 November.

From marriage breakdown to family meltdown - A heart-warming comedy play about love, guilt, and discovering that some prisons come with home-cooked meals and unconditional judgment.

When Pino gets kicked out by his wife, he does what any self-respecting Italian man would do: he moves back in with his parents.

The Italian Divorce is more than just a comedy, it's a tribute to the tug-of-war between tradition and independence, and the beautiful mess that is family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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Hear Guy Sebastian live and in-person

Guy Sebastian is set to perform with his full band at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday 28 October on his 100 X Around Australia tour, which follows his sold-out 2026 national arena run.

Audiences can expect a career-spanning set featuring major hits including Who’s That Girl, Like It Like That, Standing With You and the four-times platinum smash Choir, alongside newer songs from his latest album 100 Times Around The Sun such as Maybe, Get It Done and The Keys.

Long-time favourites including Battle Scars and Before I Go are also expected to feature, giving regional fans a chance to see one of Australia’s most recognisable performers bring his latest show to a more intimate setting.

For more information, visit https://guysebastian.com.

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