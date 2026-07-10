Australians are rethinking what makes a great holiday. Instead of packing every day with attractions and activities, many are choosing slower escapes where good food, welcoming communities and time outdoors take priority. This growing interest in a slower pace is creating new opportunities for destinations across the country. From vineyard areas and coastal towns to mountain retreats and rural communities, travellers are increasingly looking for holidays that feel like genuine rather than forced experiences and leave them with a stronger connection to the places they visit.

Growing Interest in Slower Travel

Recent research by Boomtown, in partnership with Australian Regional Insights, found that people living outside Australia's capital cities tend to stay away longer on holidays and are more likely to support local businesses while travelling. The findings highlight the growing value of tourism beyond the major cities and the benefits it can bring to local communities.

While most visitors head to these destinations by car, those travelling between several locations or working to tighter schedules do sometimes choose a private jet charter for greater flexibility when reaching more remote parts of Australia. Few places reflect this shift quite as well as North East Victoria, where historic towns, acclaimed wineries and spectacular natural landscapes make slowing down feel effortless.

North East Victoria Shows the Trend in Action

North East Victoria offers many of the qualities people now look for in a short break. Bright, Beechworth, Milawa, Rutherglen, the King Valley and the High Country each offer something different while remaining close enough to combine into a relaxed weekend itinerary.

One visit might include cycling part of the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail before lunch overlooking the Ovens River. Another could be spent browsing Beechworth's historic streets, visiting local galleries and finishing the day with dinner at a family-run restaurant. There is no pressure to fit everything into one trip, which is one of the area's greatest strengths.

Food, Wine and Local Producers

Much of the appeal comes from meeting the people behind the local food and wine. In Milawa and the King Valley, cellar doors, cheesemakers, farm gates and small hospitality businesses offer visitors an opportunity to learn about local traditions rather than simply passing through.

Stopping to chat with a winemaker or sampling produce made only a few kilometres away creates experiences that are difficult to replicate in larger tourist destinations. Visitors often leave with more than a few purchases, gaining a better understanding of the place itself.

The same applies in Rutherglen, where wineries continue to draw visitors throughout the year, alongside bakeries, cafés, providores and seasonal festivals that encourage people to return.

Time Outdoors Without the Rush

Bright’s and the surrounding High Country’s natural beauty make it easy to embrace a slower pace. A morning might begin with a walk beside the Ovens River before continuing onto a cycling trail or scenic drive through the surrounding valleys. Others may simply settle into a café, browse local shops or spend the afternoon taking in the alpine scenery.

Having nowhere in particular to be is part of the attraction. Rather than trying to squeeze every activity into a single weekend, many visitors are happy to leave with a few reasons to return.

Places With Genuine Character

Some destinations stay with people long after they return home because they feel distinctive. Beechworth is a good example. Walking beneath its established trees, past gold rush buildings, independent shops and historic landmarks gives visitors a genuine sense of the town's history.

Across Australia, galleries, museums, Indigenous cultural experiences and community events all contribute to that feeling of connection. Rather than simply seeing a destination, people increasingly want to understand what makes it unique.

That same sense of identity can be found throughout North East Victoria, where generations of winemaking, local food traditions and beautiful landscapes have helped shape communities that remain proud of their heritage.

What This Means for Local Communities

Growing interest in slower holidays is bringing clear economic benefits. Longer stays often mean more meals enjoyed in local cafés, more nights booked in accommodation, more visits to cellar doors and more spending with independent retailers and tourism operators.

In destinations like North East Victoria, this creates opportunities across hospitality, retail, agriculture and tourism. It also encourages visitors to explore beyond the best-known attractions, spreading economic benefits across nearby towns and villages.

While the benefits make it worthwhile, growth does come with challenges, however; popular weekends can place pressure on accommodation, parking and local infrastructure, making thoughtful tourism planning increasingly important.

Respecting local communities, supporting independent businesses and travelling responsibly will help ensure these destinations continue to offer the experiences that attract visitors in the first place.

Why North East Victoria Fits the Slow Travel Trend

The growing popularity of slower holidays reflects a broader change in how Australians want to spend their time away. People are looking for places where they can relax, discover something new and enjoy genuine connections with the communities they visit. North East Victoria reflects this transformation organically. Whether it's sharing a meal made from local produce, exploring Beechworth's historic streets, cycling through the High Country or discovering another family-run winery in the King Valley, the area offers plenty of reasons to return. For travellers planning their next escape, that's becoming just as important as the destination itself.