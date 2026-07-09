There is still time to order some delicious scones to support the fundraising efforts of the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary.

The auxiliary's scone drive will be held next week, from 13 to 17 July.

Local residents and workplaces are encouraged to order scones by the dozen, either plain ($25), fruit ($30) or cheese ($30), with options available for both pick-up and delivery.

Funds raised from the sale of the scones will go towards facilities supporting veterans in the Wangaratta RSL Annexe in Templeton Street.

The auxiliary raised $2400 from its last scone drive in March, and hopes to again attract strong support from the public.

Orders and enquiries about the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary Scone Drive can be directed to Wilma on 0407 810 497.