Students behind Galen Catholic College's community garden have been left disappointed after thieves targeted the project twice, stealing plants they had spent months planning, planting and caring for.

Teacher Emma Allan said an olive tree was stolen during the June and July school holidays, adding to a fruit tree and passionfruit vine taken in 2025.

"These weren't just garden items," Ms Allan said.

"They were the result of many hours of planning, planting, maintaining, and caring for the garden by our students.

"The olive tree was planted three years ago and we were planning on making our own oil, now we will have to start from scratch."

The garden supports the school's Vocational Major Personal Development Skills curriculum, giving students a chance to take part in community-based projects that benefit others.

Ms Allan said students worked together in the garden, built positive relationships and developed confidence, leadership and employability skills through the project.

"The students are understandably disappointed and upset," she said.

"They have invested a significant amount of time, effort, and care into the garden."

Despite the setback, Ms Allan said students had shown resilience and were determined to keep the project going.

"Our message to the community is that this garden belongs to everyone," she said.

"It provides valuable learning opportunities for young people and contributes positively to our local community.

"Many of them take great pride in seeing the results of their hard work, so having items stolen is discouraging.

"We ask people to respect the hard work of our students and support projects that encourage community involvement, learning, and wellbeing.

"By working together, we can ensure projects like this continue to thrive."

Ms Allan urged people to respect the students' work and support projects that encourage com-munity involvement, learning and wellbeing.

"While the thefts have been disappointing, they won't stop our students from continuing their work," she said.

"We are incredibly proud of the commitment, resilience, and positive attitude they have shown.

"We hope this story raises awareness of the value of community projects and encourages people to support the efforts of young people who are working hard to make a difference in our community."