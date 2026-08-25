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Trekking to bring smiles to faces in oncology

<p>UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Kym McAuliffe Phillips, husband Brett and other family members will take part in an Everest base camp challenge this September, raising funds for the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology wigs collection. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Kym McAuliffe Phillips, husband Brett and other family members will take part in an Everest base camp challenge this September, raising funds for the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology wigs collection. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Kym McAuliffe Phillips, husband Brett and other family members will take part in an Everest base camp challenge this September, raising funds for the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology wigs collection. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Everest trek to raise funds for Northeast Health Wangaratta wig room.
Simone Kerwin
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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