Trekking to bring smiles to faces in oncology

Kym McAuliffe Phillips knows the value of the Northeast Health Wangaratta wig collection. Her much-loved mum Judy passed away in September last year after a battle with cancer, having lost her hair due to treatment. But Kym clearly remembers the smile on Judy's face when oncology volunteer Anne fitted her with a wig from the NHW wig room. "Mum was devastated about losing her hair - she did have lovely hair," Kym said. "Anne is a wonderful, caring woman who helps find suitable wigs for oncology patients, and mum loved that, while wearing the stunning wig Anne chose for her, no-one could tell it wasn't her hair." Eager to support the initiative and ensure those smiles keep appearing on oncology patients' faces, Kym and husband Brett are using their upcoming Everest Base Camp trek to raise funds for the NHW wig collection. "I'm very passionate about giving back to this amazing community, especially something like this which assists at a time in people's lives which is brutal and confronting," Kym said. "If I could just help one person feel as good as my mum did about having her wig during a very challenging time in their life, then this will be a positive outcome." Kym, who will undertake the Everest base camp challenge with Brett on 18 September, has set a goal to raise at least $600 for wigs at NHW. The couple enjoy hiking, and have been putting their skills to the test in the lead-up to the trip, with Mount Glenrowan and Big Buffalo walks. Kym has also been working hard in the gym, while Brett's job as an outdoor education and PE teacher is keeping him fit for the task ahead. If you would like to support Kym's fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-for-wigs-everest-base-camp-adventure/cl/o?utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp30-treatment-1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_GB&ts=1785663692