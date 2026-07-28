A Finley man and woman in their 20s were hospitalised after an ATV rollover at Glenrowan on Saturday night.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers were told the Finley pair were onboard an all-terrain vehicle on Glenrowan West Road where they were thrown off when the vehicle rolled multiple times about 7:40pm.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated the pair aged in their 20s with upper body injuries and they were taken to Wangaratta hospital in a stable condition.

The police spokesperson said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam/CCTV vision or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.