The Victorian Truck Drivers’ Memorial (VTDM) Committee invites families, friends, and the wider transport community to come together for the 2026 annual memorial service on Saturday, 6 June from 2pm to 3pm at Rotary Park, Grant Street, Alexandra.

The memorial wall was founded at the park for the transport families who have lost loved ones in the transport industry, those who went to work and did not return home, or who have died following a lifetime of work within the industry.

Each year some 350 families join to honour, reflect and share the memories of a loved one, family friend or co-worker.

This year there are 24 new names to be placed on the wall, joining the current 217 plaques.

The wall is important to the families and friends who find the memorial to be a sacred space, where their loved one can be remembered and their life honoured.

Following the service, all are welcome to stay for refreshments and take some time to connect with others who have a shared experience.

For further information, visit https://vtdm.asn.au/.

Bette Phillips-Campbell, VTDM committee

RSPCA program for people and pets fleeing DFV

RSPCA Victoria is helping victim-survivors of domestic, or family violence keep their pets safe with the launch of the SafePaws program.

The SafePaws program is providing practical support to families in crisis with essential pet supplies, facilitating emergency boarding options and delivering educational workshops and advocacy to support long-term change.

For many victim-survivors, concern for a pet’s safety can be an overwhelming barrier, delaying their decision to leave unsafe situations.

Data from family violence risk assessments reported by Victoria Police indicate, between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2025, there was an 81 per cent increase in the number of incidents where a perpetrator threatening or harming a family pet was identified as a risk factor1.

The program directly addresses this issue by relieving some of the concerns faced by those who would be forced to leave their pets behind, as well as strengthening awareness and driving lasting change through education and advocacy.

SafePaws has a dedicated crisis support coordinator who works alongside welfare professionals and frontline support workers to secure emergency pet boarding and alternative care solutions for those concerned about their companion animal’s safety and unable to safely house their animals during crisis situations.

In some cases, when a pet is left behind, the emotional cost can be profound, with survivors often experiencing guilt, distress and ongoing worry for their animal’s safety.

SafePaws is stepping in to relieve that concern and ensure victim-survivors do not have to choose between their own safety and the wellbeing, or even or survival, of their beloved pets.

Along with practical assistance and solutions, the program aims to educate frontline and welfare professionals and their organisations about the importance of ensuring pets are part of the plan, as well as providing support through advocacy initiatives to drive long-term change.

Through SafePaws, RSPCA Victoria will support victim-survivors alongside frontline and welfare professionals by providing:

- Emergency Pet Packs containing essential items such as food, bowls, bedding, leads, carriers and comfort items;

- access to emergency veterinary care for animals requiring treatment or rehabilitation due to domestic and family violence-related harm;

- advocacy input to progress policy reform, providing evidence-backed submissions and recommendations for improved planning and access of pet-inclusive crisis accommodation;

- targeted education with sessions equipping professionals on the insights and links between domestic family violence and animal cruelty, as well as providing input for pet-inclusive risk assessment and safe-exit planning.

To learn more about the RSPCA Victoria SafePaws program please visit rspcavic.org/safepaws.

For those interested in learning more around safety planning checklists and resources, please view https://rspcavic.org/safepaws-facts/.

Rebecca Cook, RSPCA Victoria’s head of prevention