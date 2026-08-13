Residents within the Rural City of Wangaratta will have more transport options with Uber's regional expansion set to include the North East later in the year.

The expansion will see Uber strengthen its presence across Victoria, launching in 15 new cities, including Wangaratta, Glenrowan, Mansfield, Violet Town and Benalla, giving residents and visitors in regional communities more ways to get around, while creating new flexible earning opportunities for locals.

Daniel Lopez, head of driver operations, Uber Australia and New Zealand, said Australia’s regional communities play a huge role in keeping the country moving, growing and connected.

"Now, we’re excited to back that same spirit by expanding into regional Victoria, giving locals more ways to get around and more flexible ways to earn," he said.

Since launching in Australia in 2012, Uber has become a significant part of the transport mix in cities across the country.