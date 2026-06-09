Health unions are warning vulnerable residents across a large stretch of North East Victoria face losing access to specialist health services under proposed cuts by Gateway Community Health.

The unions claim Gateway Health, which serves communities from Wangaratta to Wodonga and Myrtleford, is proposing to make redundant the equivalent of 1.2 full-time senior allied health professionals, which are clinical lead positions carrying years of specialist experience.

The Medical Scientists Association of Victoria (MSAV) who represent dietitians, and the Victorian Allied Health Professionals Association (VAHPA) who represent speech therapists, occupational therapists, podiatrists and physiotherapists at Gateway say they are extremely concerned about the likely impacts on the most vulnerable community members who will potentially lack access to alternative services if this change proceeds as planned.

Both unions warn the proposed cuts would strip junior staff of the day-to-day clinical support they rely on.

However, Gateway Health has rejected the claims made by the unions.

In statement provided to the Wangaratta Chronicle Gateway Health said “a number of the assertions are factually incorrect and do not reflect the consultation process currently underway.”

Gateway Health said it continues to "engage constructively with staff and union representatives in good faith, with no final decisions having been made".

“Our focus remains on maintaining safe, high-quality services for our communities while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the organisation," it read.

MSAV secretary Matt Hammond said the proposal put some of the region's most vulnerable people at direct risk.

“Health professionals at Gateway can't and won't sit by and let current and future clients with complex needs miss out due to a financial crisis that has not been addressed by Gateway management over successive years," he said.

VAHPA lead organiser Linda Jenkin said the unions had not seen a credible plan from management for what happens to complex clients after the proposed cuts take effect.

“The supposed savings aren't properly costed, there's no plan for clients or staff going forward, and no consultation with the community stakeholders who will bear the consequences,” she said.

“Gateway management has admitted it will not engage with external stakeholders until internal consultation with staff is completed, leaving communities in the dark about changes that could affect their access to care.”