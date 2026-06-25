It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Woodruff, a respected pillar of the Australian beef industry and former co-principal of the renowned Witherswood Angus stud in Taminick, Victoria.

Joan, alongside her husband John, dedicated close to three decades to building the Witherswood Angus brand into one of the most celebrated breeding operations in the country.

Her keen eye for genetics, hands-on involvement, and passion for the Angus breed was central to the stud's stellar reputation and success in helping to propel Angus to the top of its game.

From the early 80s, Joan and her husband developed some of the best bloodlines in Australia.

The genetic base was second to none with foundation cows originally purchased from Booroomoka Angus in NSW and Te Mania Angus in VIC and NZ.

They were also the first Victorian breeders to purchase from the very successful Millah Murrah Angus stud in NSW.

A defining chapter in her agricultural journey occurred in 2015 when Witherswood made Australian agricultural history as part of a consortium that paid a then-record $150,000 for the Angus bull, Kingdom K35.

Beyond the record-breaking sales and prestigious Beef Week showings, Joan was deeply respected for her uncompromising commitment to cattle fertility, structure, and temperament.

This was known as the ‘Witherswood Method’.

She and her husband with some of her immediate family members supporting and promoting the ‘success story’ at Witherswood, created a celebrated brand and genetic base that was widely considered second to none.

To this day, the progeny continues to be seen in many of the best cattle breeding operations in the country.

The annual bull sales in March each year attracted more than 200 buyers from studs across the country and New Zealand looking to improve their own genetic makeup.

Many local and significant farms in and around the district attended the sales, including Ross Carrington, owner of Seven Creeks Estate in Euroa, who was well known to the Woodruff and North families and was one of the big supporters for many years of Witherswood Angus.

Ross attended most of the onsite bull sales with his farm manager in March each year and rarely, if ever walked away empty handed.

Ross's father, George Carrington, and James (Jim) North, were prominent Melbourne Stockbrokers and good friends of the Woodruffs so the families new each other well over many years and also connected with the Woodruff family with their Angus cattle breeding interests in Taminick.

They would often be hosted for lunch and have a good run around the magnificent property that is Seven Creeks Estate.

Many media outlets also regularly attended in both print and broadcast and covered the sales results and reported them on networks including the ABC, SBS, Regional Seven and Nine.

Joan’s cooking and catering prowess at events at Witherswood was legendary, with her slices and muffins always in high demand and a welcome sight to attendees after the heated bidding on auction day.

In 2019, after a celebrated 25-year plus career, with many Angus records set, Joan and her husband bid adieu to the land, they loved at the foot of the Warby Ranges, hosting a highly successful stud dispersal and then retiring to Melbourne.

Following the historic dispersal, their high-performance genetics continue to thrive in other leading Australian herds.

Notable studs utilising Witherswood bloodlines include:

• Mawarra Genetics (VIC): Invested heavily in Witherswood's premier maternal lines, specifically acquiring foundation cows from the renowned Kerry and Wilcoola families.

• Bannaby Angus (NSW): Acquired top-priced females at the Witherswood dispersal, integrating core lines like Abigail and Ela into their herd.

• Weeran Angus (VIC): Capitalised on the dispersal to secure females and fast-track their stud book.

• Riddellvue Angus (VIC): The foundation herd incorporates specific Witherswood genetic pools.

Additionally, highly influential Witherswood sires - most notably Millah Murrah Kingdom K35 (co-syndicated by Witherswood) and Millah Murrah Klooney K42—have widely dispersed Witherswood genetics across the breed through syndicates including Ascot and Gilmandyke studs.

Joan will be very fondly remembered, not only for her notable contributions to the Australian Angus sector but also for her warmth, hospitality, and partnership with her husband of 67 years.

She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, hard work and excellence in agriculture, a devoted family, and countless friends in the rural community that will never forget her warm and welcoming smile.

Joan says "cheers to a life well lived!"