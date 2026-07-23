The Victorian Fisheries Authority’s (VFA) free fishing forums are back for the sixth consecutive year, providing recreational fishers a chance to catch the latest on all things fishing and boating in their region.

Of these, one will be held at the Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens and another at the Benalla Bowls Club.

VFA CEO Travis Dowling said the popular annual forums provide a great chance for fishers and their families to talk with experts, pick up new knowledge, and share ideas on how to make fishing even better.

Each forum will include presentations on the latest in fishing and boating and projects being delivered through the Victorian Government’s $96 million Go Fishing and Boating plan.

“Meeting with passionate locals and hearing what matters most to them is a huge privilege for us," Mr Dowling said.

"These forums are also a great opportunity to exchange knowledge and ask VFA staff any burning questions.

“We’ve stocked more than 30 million fish statewide over the past three years in our record-breaking stocking program, and we’ve allocated more than $1.6 million in funding to 330 Victorian angling clubs to help them modernise and attract new members.

“VFA has also invested in programs to recover iconic species such as Macquarie perch and trout cod, which we look forward to discussing more with anglers who love our native species.”

Held on weeknights in July and August between 7 and 9pm, the forums will open with informative talks from VFA staff, followed by audience questions and discussion.

The first of the forums will be hosted at Portland on Tuesday 28 July, followed by others at Ovens near Myrtleford on 30 July, Benalla on 4 August, followed by Geelong, Lilydale, Swan Hill, Mallacoota, Lakes Entrance, Hopetoun, and Mildura.

With tailored topics for each region, staff will discuss VFA’s fish stocking program, marine hatchery plans, and catfish translocation projects.

Fisheries across the state will also be spotlighted, including the state’s southern bluefin tuna, bream, flathead, pipi, kingfish, snapper, whiting, calamari, and mulloway fisheries, and Victoria’s freshwater Murray cod, golden perch, and trout fisheries.

Each forum will also include information about how the VFA’s Better Boating division is progressing the state’s biggest ever boat ramp construction program.

The fishing forums are free, with no registration required. Find out more at www.vfa.vic.gov.au/localforums

Myrtleford & District Sports Fishers will host the forum on Thursday 30 July, 7-9pm at the Happy Valley Hotel, 4994 Great Alpine Road, Ovens.

Tatong Anglers Group and GVAAC wil host yhe forum on Tuesday 4 August, 7-9pm at Benalla Bowls Club, 25 Arundel St, Benalla.