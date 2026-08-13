Veterans, RSL members and the community are invited to join in Tuesday's recognition of those who served in Vietnam.

The Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch's Vietnam Veterans Day service will be held at the Templeton Street club on Tuesday 18 August from 2pm.

"We encourage everyone to recognise that this special day is for all Vietnam veterans, and it's held to remember their service in defending their nation, and in particular their mates who made the ultimate sacrifice," Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch president Lieutenant General Ash Power (Retd) said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, which saw 105 men from D Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, and three New Zealanders from an artillery forward observation party from New Zealand's 161 Field Artillery Battery, encounter a force of more than 2000 Viet Cong soldiers.

During the battle, 17 Australians were killed and a further 25 were wounded, one of whom later died from those wounds.

This was the highest number of Australian casualties incurred in any one single engagement of the Vietnam War.

The RSL now remembers those who served in Vietnam on the anniversary of this battle.

This year also marks the 58th anniversary of the battles of Fire Support Bases Coral and Balmoral, which lasted for 26 days from 12 May to 6 June 6, 1968.

During those battles, 26 Australian soldiers lost their lives, 100 were wounded and at least 300 North Vietnamese were estimated killed.

Australian, New Zealand and United States forces were involved in these battles some 20km north of Bien Hoa, approximately 30km north of Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City.

The two bases were established across a route used by North Vietnamese forces to attack Saigon and Bien Hoa during the 1968 TET (Lunar New Year) offensive.

These were strategically important positions for artillery and mortars which would, in turn, support infantry patrols in the area.

The 1st and 3rd Battalions, Royal Australian Regiment, 102 Field Battery, Royal Australian Artillery and 161 Field Battery and Royal New Zealand Artillery, were deployed into Fire Support Base Coral on 12 May 12 1968.

On 6 June the Australians were relieved by US and South Vietnamese forces.

The battle was the first time Australians had clashed with regular North Vietnamese Army units operating in regimental strength in conventional warfare.

The largest unit-level action of the war for the Australians, today the battle is considered one of the most famous actions fought by the Australian Army during the Vietnam War.

In addition to the service at the Wangaratta RSL on Tuesday, the 11am commemorative service at the Shrine of Remembrance will be livestreamed and available to view on the shrine's website and Facebook page.