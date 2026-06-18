Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda's most recent single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, released earlier this month alongside their ninth studio album, is currently topping the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, is being hailed as their most personal work to date.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 19 June at 7.30pm.

The pair said they thought this week couldn’t get any better, but it’s ended with a bang.

"We’re blown away by the response to our new album ‘Where Do You Come From?’, thank you to everyone who got it to number one," they said.

"We feel very lucky to have a wonderful team who have worked incredibly hard.”

After a lifetime of lending their voices to the stories of others, this new era marks a defining moment: the sisters stepping forward to tell their own story in full.

While they’ve written at different points across their career, Where Do You Come From? is their first album of predominantly original material since Princess Tabu (1996), a return to songwriting rekindled through the process of writing their 2022 memoir No Bull.

Don't miss out on hearing Australia's newest ARIA hall of famers perform locally, tickets are available through WPACC.

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What's On In Brief

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Mansfield Lantern Festival

Visit Mansfield Lantern Festival to celebrate the winter solstice from 19 - 21 June.

On the Friday, enjoy an opening ceremony, lantern making workshops, food and drink under fairy lights, and winter solstice menus across town.

Saturday is the main event, featuring open fires, live music, local food and drink, street performers, and the much loved Community Bank Mansfield & District Lantern parade lighting up the night from 5:30pm.

Start the solstice slowly on the Sunday morning with yoga or pilates, followed by a long and leisurely brunch.

for more information, visit https://www.mansfieldlanternfestival.com.au/.

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Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions County Market at the Moyhu Lions Park will be held on Saturday 20 June from 8am to 12pm.

Browse over 20 stalls showcasing a variety of local produce, plants, art, craft, giftware and community interests.

For stallholder bookings, contact Donna at 0408 295 563 or email moyhu.vic@lions.org.au.

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Live music at the Pinsent

Acoustic Clancy will bring live music and relaxed vibes to the Pinsent Hotel on Saturday 20 June from 7:30pm, with free entry, great food, cocktails and an easy-going night out.

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Body safety workshop for families

Wangaratta Library will host a free body safety workshop this month for children aged four to 10, and their parents and carers from 11am on Saturday 20 June.

Delivered in partnership with the Rural City of Wangaratta by Melbourne-based FVREE's Level Playground team, the session uses storytelling, simple activities, and age-appropriate discussion to help children build confidence and learn essential safety skills.

For more information or to register, contact Wangaratta Library at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au or 5721 2366.

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