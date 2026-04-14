Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album of the same name - their most personal and revealing body of work to date.

The album will be released on Friday, 5 June via Mushroom Music.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

After a lifetime of lending their voices to the stories of others, this new era marks a defining moment: the sisters stepping forward to tell their own story in full.

While they’ve written at different points across their career, 'Where Do You Come From?' will be their first album of predominantly original material since Princess Tabu (1996), a return to songwriting rekindled through the process of writing their 2022 memoir 'No Bull'.

The single began with a memory the sisters have carried since childhood.

Growing up in suburban Melbourne, they were asked the same question repeatedly: “Where do you come from?”

And when they answered, “here”, the response often came back: “No, where do you really come from?”

Vika and Linda said “Where Do You Come From?" is a question we have been asked all their lives.

"Is it because we don’t look the same?" they said.

"We ask ourselves – who are we?

"Where do we fit in?

"Who are we now?

"Where are we going?

"While we’ve been trying to figure it out, faces in Australia have changed and we don’t stand out anymore.

"And yet, as we look out at the world today, the question remains and the struggle continues.”

The single came to life with longtime collaborator Mark Seymour, whom Vika handed her lyrics to, trusting him to help shape them into a powerful track about identity and belonging.

'Where Do You Come From?’ sets the tone for what is their most compelling collection to date – a body of work shaped by lived experience, reflection and truth.

The album also features contributions from Ben Salter, Glenn Richards, Helen Shanahan, Mark Seymour and Cameron Bruce, each bringing their own voice and perspective to the sisters’ most personal body of work to date.

“This isn’t a light or fluffy record,” Vika said.

“It’s real life, mistakes, forgiveness and trying to find some peace.”

After nearly 40 years of music, Where Do You Come From? marks the sound of two artists standing firmly in their truth.

“Every record has mattered,” Linda said.

“But this time we reached for something deeper.”