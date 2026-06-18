The Wangaratta Lodge of St John and Freemasons Foundation proudly supports a range of charitable activities in the Wangaratta community, including the Wangaratta RSL's annual Bob Iskov Kokoda Scholarship.

The Wangaratta Lodge of St John and Freemasons Foundation have doubled their commitment to the scholarship to $4000 this year.

"We are pleased to support this wonderful initiative," Lodge master Matt DeNatris said.

The Freemasons donation directly assists local students experience the wonders of the Kokoda Track and reflect upon the enormous significance of the track in the battle to save Port Moresby and subsequently Australia during World War Two.

The scholarship aims to improve the knowledge of local young people about the difficulties and sacrifice made by Australian soldiers defending Australia and the vital importance of the Kokoda Track in our history.

At a meet and greet for the sponsors and students completing the Kokoda Track walk, Mr DeNatris met the four students, Angela Keenan, Fern Tucker, Beth Meisinger and Cooper Clark, who will walk the track this year.

Mr DeNatris congratulated the students on their selection to complete the 124 kilometre trek and said that lodge members are looking forward to hearing about the students adventures.