A serial Wangaratta offender has been refused bail following his latest alleged crime spree across the rural city.

The 29-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday seeking release from jail after his arrest on Friday.

The court heard he was facing more than 20 charges of theft, dangerous driving and multiple breaches of an intervention order.

He was released from a 13-month jail term on 15 June for similar offending to his latest alleged spree.

On 11 August about 11:15am police detectives allegedly spotted the accused driving a grey Mazda sedan towards the Mason Street and Greta Road roundabout in Wangaratta.

The detectives u-turned and pursued the vehicle activating their lights.

The accused allegedly accelerated away from the police car, overtaking three to four cars, going through the roundabout and narrowly avoiding a collision.

A day prior other detectives allegedly saw the Mazda circling the Barr Reserve carpark until it allegedly sped away from police onto Edwards Street.

The same grey Mazda was allegedly spotted when the accused is alleged to have stolen a Toyota LandCruiser from a victim “living rough” on the river in Wangaratta.

It’s alleged he told an associate he was “borrowing for collateral”, accusing the victim of taking items from a nearby unoccupied van believed to belong to the 29-year-old’s partner.

The LandCruiser was found the next day by hikers at the Warby-Ovens National Park, believed to have been dumped after running out of fuel.

It’s alleged the man also breached an intervention order between he and his partner on multiple occasions.

In one incident police allege the man pressured the woman to accompany him to Shepparton and stole fuel at Glenrowan on the way.

The man allegedly held her back in Shepparton until she left taking the train.

It’s alleged the man drove back to Wangaratta the next day, stealing fuel at Glenrowan and was seen with her stealing the LandCruiser.

The man was brought into police custody after police spotted him on Thomas Wedge Drive on his pushbike.

The court heard the man had a 32-page criminal history detailing more than 270 charges and 16 arrest warrants over his lifetime.

The accused was also a registered sex offender.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hill of Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said he believed the man would not attend court if he was to be released and would continue his crime spree.

“Every time he appears in Wangaratta he’s offending,” he said.

“He’ll use a vehicle to get around, putting the public at risk.”

Defence counsel Nadia David said her client had been institutionalised due to his repeated prison stints and wanted to be bailed to spend time with his ill grandfather.

Magistrate Heather Lambrick refused bail, showing concerns “at all levels”.

During Magistrate Lambrick’s ruling, the accused appeared agitated and was escorted out of the virtual custody hearing room.

The man will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing on Thursday.