The Wangaratta community is being urged to be ready for looming floods as widespread rain was expected to persist across the North East.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, minor to moderate flooding of the Ovens and King River catchments remained likely as of Tuesday afternoon with isolated major flooding possible.

In the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, Wangaratta Airport’s rain gauge received 28.2mm of rain.

As of 1pm Tuesday, all King and Ovens river catchments across the rural city remained steady below the minor flood level except for the King River at Cheshunt, which was rising towards minor flooding at 1.8m.

Fifteen Mile Creek at Greta South was rising at 1.28m.

As of 1pm Tuesday 5.6mm of rain had been recorded at Wangaratta since 9am.

A Bureau warning remained active for damaging winds on the Alpine peaks and for sheep graziers in the region with a risk of losses to lamb and sheep livestock exposed to the conditions.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and Flood Warnings will be issued as required,” the warning read.

Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber said crews were anticipating flooding in parts of the rural city and urged the community to not wait and prepare now.

“It has been a while since our last floods,” she said.

“Don’t drive through flood water, stay up to date with alerts and check local flood guides.”

The Bureau predicted the series of cold fronts to continue to sweep through the region until Friday, bringing widespread rainfall.

In Wangaratta, it’s forecasted that 15-35mm of rain will fall on Wednesday, 7-20mm on Thursday and 1-7mm on Friday.

Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.

For emergency services, call the SES on 132 500.