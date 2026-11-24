The Wangaratta Pride Festival will return in April 2027 following a $10,000 boost through the Victorian government's Pride Events and Festivals Fund and a VicHealth sponsorship. Delivered by LINE Wangaratta, the funding and sponsorship will facilitate the staging of the multi-day festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ people, arts, culture and community in Wangaratta. The announcement follows the success of Wangaratta's first multi-day Pride Festival in 2026, which saw the event expand beyond its traditional annual Pride Fair Day into a broader program of activities delivered across the community. LINE Wangaratta executive officer Allison Winters said the expansion had been an important step in creating more opportunities for LGBTQIA+ people and the wider community to participate. "One of the things we learnt from this year's festival was the value of having different types of events, rather than expecting everyone to come along to one big celebration," they said. "Not everyone wants to attend a fair day or a drag show. "Some people would much rather sit down for a coffee, attend a workshop, listen to an author or bring their children along to story time. "By spreading the festival across several days, we can offer something for different ages, interests and experiences, and create more opportunities for people to connect." Local businesses, community groups and organisations are invited to consider hosting an event as part of the festival program. "It might be a creative workshop, a community meal, an author talk, a performance, a family activity or something completely different," Allison said. "The more people and organisations involved, the more opportunities we have to create a festival that genuinely reflects our community." Allison said the funding and sponsorship were particularly important for a regional community where opportunities to participate in LGBTQIA+ events remain limited. "Pride events are about celebration, but they are also about visibility and connection," they said. "For people living in regional areas, having opportunities to meet others, participate in community activities and celebrate who they are close to home. "We are incredibly grateful to the Victorian government and VicHealth for supporting the 2027 festival. "Their investment means we can continue building on what we started this year, working with local organisations and businesses to create something that our whole community can be part of." With planning now underway, LINE Wangaratta is calling for local businesses, community organisations, artists and volunteers interested in helping coordinate the festival to join its organising team. To express your interest, contact LINE Wangaratta at info@linewangaratta.org and tell us how you would like to be involved. Further details about the festival program will be announced in early 2027.