Wildlife of the Warby Ranges will come to life when a stunning photographic exhibition is officially unveiled at the Bainz Gallery (located to the front of the Wangaratta Library) on Thursday 2 July at 6pm.

Local photographers Jan Osmotherly and Chris Tzaros capture the unique biodiversity of the North East region, with a spotlight on threatened flora and fauna of the Warby-Ovens National Park.

Supporting the work of the Friends of Warby-Ovens National Park, the exhibition will be opened with a presentation from herpetologist Merlin Tzaros, who will highlight the significance of the Warby Ranges through his experience living and training in the Warbies and his various encounters with local species.