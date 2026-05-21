A community-driven wardrobe swap at Zac’s Place is set to help residents refresh their closets while raising funds for the Wang Night Shelter.

The community is invited to take part in the event on Saturday 30 May, from 10am to 1pm at Zac’s Place, 1–3 Wills Street.

Organiser Sianni Uch said absolutely everyone is welcome.

“You don’t have to donate to come and buy,” she said.

Shoppers can fill a bag of clothing for $5, or donate a bag of clean, gently used items and receive one bag for $2, with additional bags priced at $5.

Shoes and accessories are also accepted.

All proceeds will go directly to the Wang Night Shelter, which is preparing to operate for its eighth year this winter.

Sianni said the idea for the swap came from a combination of fundraising needs and a growing awareness in the community around cost-of-living pressures and environmental impact.

The concept has been inspired in part by other informal sharing initiatives, such as local produce swaps, which focus on keeping resources circulating within the community.

“With the cost of living, a lot of people are doing it tough,” Sianni said.

“Even op shops have increased their prices, so it’s a bit less accessible than it was.

“This is a way to fundraise for Zac’s Place to help run the shelter, while also reducing costs for people and reducing waste.”

She said a wardrobe swap added an extra step before items reached charity shops, many of which are now struggling to manage the sheer volume of donated clothing.

“A lot of clothes end up going to landfill,” she said.

“Even op shops have too much stock.

“This is a way to pass things through the community first.”

Environmental concerns are also a key driver behind the event.

According to global foundation, 1 Million Women, if one million people bought their next item of clothing second-hand instead of new, six million kilograms of carbon pollution could be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

Sianni said these broader impacts are linked to everyday choices around clothing and consumption.

“It’s the environmental impact, but also mental load and cost,” she said.

“People are buying so much and not always valuing what they have.

“It makes sense to keep things moving.”

Beyond the practical and environmental benefits, the event is also designed as a chance for people to connect.

“There’s not a lot of options now where people can just gather without there being a cost,” Sianni said.

“This is a way to hang out and be part of something.”

The swap is expected to be particularly helpful for families, especially in the lead-up to winter when demand for warm clothing rises.

“As a mum with two kids, it makes a big difference,” Sianni said.

“Kids grow so quickly and go through clothes really fast.

“Being able to get a few things for each person at a low cost is really helpful.”

Any unsold items from the wardrobe swap will be donated after the event.

Donations of clean, gently used clothing can be arranged ahead of time by contacting Sianni Uch on 0466 250 313, with items requested by 29 May.

The event has no entry fee and will operate as cash only.