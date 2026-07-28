North East Water’s board has extended managing director Jo Murdoch’s contract for a further five years as the organisation embarks on its largest-ever capital investment program.

Chair, Stephen Brown, said the decision reflected Ms Murdoch’s outstanding performance since commencing in the role in January 2022 and the board’s confidence in her leadership over the coming period.

“Jo is an exceptional leader for North East Water and has built strong, trusted relationships with our staff, customers, regional partners and stakeholders,” Mr Brown said.

“Since joining the organisation, she has guided the organisation through a period of significant change while maintaining a strong focus on customer outcomes, financial sustainability and regional growth.

“This extension recognises Jo’s achievements and ensures continuity of leadership as we deliver on an ambitious agenda for North East Victoria.”

Mr Brown said the contract extension will see Ms Murdoch remain as managing director until January 2032.

“Over the next five years, Jo will oversee a $280 million capital investment program to support regional growth and prosperity,” he said.

“This will be North East Water’s largest ever capital program and will include critical infrastructure to support an estimated 9000 new home connections and around 500 planning and construction jobs across our region.

“Jo’s strategic insight, industry expertise and steady leadership will be invaluable as we deliver these projects and continue providing reliable water and wastewater services to our communities.”

Mr Brown also acknowledged Ms Murdoch’s leadership in developing Strategy 2040, which sets the organisation’s long-term direction and vision of a healthy environment, thriving communities and a prosperous region.