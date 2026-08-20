Students at Wangaratta District Specialist School are catering for local golf enthusiasts with their latest enterprise.

The students are collecting stray golf balls, and then refurbishing them by washing, sorting, and packaging the balls to sell to the community.

WDSS teacher Matt Baxter said the initiative - called 'A Hole in None' - offered a range of roles for students, by employing a pipe system rigged up to direct the balls to different stations in the sorting and cleaning process.

From those helping to move the balls along the sorting line, to those who decide whether they need cleaning, and others who sort them by brand, then clean the balls and package them for sale, it provides lots of scope for involvement and connection.

Jade Cardwell is among the students involved, and said she had enjoyed helping to sell the golf balls, and thanking those who purchased them.

"It's a great way for our students to interact with the community, and they get a lot out of it," Matt said.

"We've been running for two terms so far, and have had great support from locals buying the golf balls."

So far, the funds raised have been used to purchase A Hole in None t-shirts, which will be proudly worn by the students.

"They're now working towards funding a lunch at the chocolate factory in Corowa, but for this group, the big goal is interaction with the community - that's what they like most about it," Matt said.

"We want to see them doing their learning in the real world, in authentic, hands-on situations.

"We're so grateful that the community always supports us."

Packages are sold as basic balls ($5 for 20) or premium ($20 for 10), with a stand located outside the specialist school in Appin Street on Thursdays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

More information is available on the 'A Hole in None' Facebook page, or by texting 0428 671 191, and delivery can be arranged.