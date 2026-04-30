Join Warby Range Landcare Group (WRLG) for a dinner on Monday, 9 May 6pm to 9pm at Winton Cafe to hear from three key speakers about problem weeds.

The focus of the discussion will be on weeds like caltrop (bindi eye), fleabane, Bathurst burr and heliotrope especially, and any others participants have problems with.

Guest speakers include:

Jason Roberts, biosecurity officer, Northern Region, for DEECA.

He will be discussing government weed legislation and priorities across the region and what new and emerging weeds to look out for;

Patrick O'Halloran, DEECA project manager, Winton Wetlands will talk about weed management priorities in the Winton Wetland Reserve.

Damien Carpenter, agronomist with the AIRR Group will talk on problem weed control management strategies from how weeds are classified to emerging threats and best practice management.

It is always important to understand the impact of particular weeds in their natural and farmed environments.

The event is free to WRLG members and $20 for others which includes WRLG membership.

Numbers are limited so please register via Humanitix before the 7 May.

Follow the link https://events.humanitix.com/problem-weeds.

Any enquiries contact Peter on 0408313979 or email secretary.wrlg@gmail.com.