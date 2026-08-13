Brown Family Wine Group and Wangaratta Woodworkers came together on Thursday 6 August to support a great cause, hosting a Jeans for Genes Day sausage sizzle at the winery's Milawa site.

The winery hosted the fundraiser for employees, while Wangaratta Woodworkers provided and cooked the barbecue, helping make the day a success while raising funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute through the annual Jeans for Genes Day appeal.

The event builds on a longstanding relationship which sees woodworkers transform the winery's retired wine barrels into handcrafted timber platters, which are presented to employees to mark five years of service.

Les Whinray, who worked in Brown Brothers laboratory for almost 20 years and has been a member of the Wangaratta Woodworkers for more than 20 years, including seven years as president, said the partnership is built on a shared commitment to supporting local people and organisations.

Brown Family Wine Group chief operations officer, Joel Tilbrook, said the event was a wonderful opportunity to support an important cause with their wonderful partners.