As soon as a business clocks over a decade of operation, it’s safe to say they are a valued part of the community.

But when a business marks 36 years of business, it’s a testament to the quality they deliver and environment they foster.

WinSec Savings & Loans Wangaratta recently celebrated 36 years of business in the CBD, providing quality financial services to the region since 1990.

With a range of investment products available, including 31-day accounts and fixed term investments, Winsec is also a genuine alternative for rural, commercial and development lending, as well as offering its brokering services for home loans, motor vehicle financing, leasing and chattel mortgages.

It’s an achievement managing director Tony Ruvolo attributes to the loyalty they’ve maintained to the business’ foundational pillars.

“We’re still doing the same thing we’ve been doing since the inception,” he said.

“We’ve stood the test of time.”

Tony has been with WinSec since its inception; as general manager in 1990 and in 2003, director of the company.

Having serviced the community for over three decades, Tony said the company has overcome many hurdles.

“We’ve survived the recession… the global crunch and COVID, and come out the other end,” he said.

“I think we’re running about $75 million in deposits as of last night… about $64-65 million in lending and about $40 million in brokered home loans.

“It’s all been a part of the journey.”

But such challenges haven’t been without its highlights.

“The support from the community keeps us going,” he said.

“WinSec is a proud supporter of local sports clubs and events, giving back to the community through sponsorship and donations.”

Some of those that have benefited from WinSec’s generosity over the years are the Wangaratta Turf Club (WinSec Cup), Wangaratta Show (Friday night fireworks), the Wangaratta Bowls Club, the Wangaratta Golf Club, the Alpine Classic, Art Gallery on Ovens, and Holden Car Club just to name a few.

“The community, they understand what we are, what we do,” Tony said.

"Without them, we wouldn’t exist."