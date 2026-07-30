Women and older residents across the North East region are bearing the brunt of a worsening regional housing crisis according to local data, which revealed surging demand over the past decade.

New figures released by Beyond Housing ahead of Homelessness Week (August 3–9) highlight a sharp upward trend in local homelessness and housing insecurity, driven by skyrocketing rents and a severe shortage of affordable supply across Wangaratta and neighboring centers.

In the 2025-26 financial year, 60 per cent of all individuals accessing Beyond Housing’s support in the Ovens Murray were women, up from 54 per cent in 2024-25 and marking the highest proportion recorded in ten years.

More than 1200 female clients reported family violence as their primary reason for seeking help in the past financial year.

At the same time, older residents are facing unprecedented housing stress.

Clients aged over 55 made up 18 per cent of total presentations in 2025-26, more than double the rate recorded a decade ago in 2015-16 (eight per cent), and an increase from 15 per cent in 2024-25 and 12 per cent in 2023-24.

Beyond Housing CEO Celia Adams said these figures were alarming but not surprising.

“When there isn’t enough affordable housing, it’s those who are already vulnerable who often suffer the most,” she said.

“It means people who are living on a retirement allowance, who are working low-income jobs or who are looking to escape family violence often have limited options.”

According to Beyond Housing, in Wangaratta, as well as nearby Shepparton and Wodonga, the median price for a basic one-bedroom rental unit now sits at around $400 a week.

This accounts for about half the average after-tax income of a full-time hospitality or retail worker, and more than 70pc of what a single person receives on a standard pension.

A household is considered to be in “housing stress” when they are spending more than 30pc of their gross income on housing costs.

Ms Adams said while frontline agencies continue to offer emergency relief, current resourcing falls drastically short of demand.

"Unfortunately, resourcing means we are often only able to give people in need some bedding or a food voucher when we should be providing them with a roof over their heads," she said.

"This includes many women and elderly people who come into our services hoping for a level of support we simply can’t provide.

"We urgently need more crisis accommodation in our region as well as a sustained commitment to significantly increase social housing. Without this, even more people will be forced into unsafe and unstable living conditions."

Anyone at risk of becoming homeless or seeking local housing assistance can contact the regional entry line on 1800 825 955.