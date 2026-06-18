The next year promises to be one of celebration for the Anglican Diocese of Wangaratta, as it marks 125 years since the enthronement of its first bishop, Bishop Thomas Armstrong.

In keeping with those plans, current Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester took 'The God of Celebration' as the theme of his recent synod charge, which outlined a 10-month celebratory plan for the diocese.

This includes boosting funds for ministry development, working to increase congregation numbers, and supporting the ongoing creation of co-operative ministry arrangements, to stand the diocese in good stead for the future.

Bishop Bester said anniversary celebrations would be launched in October this year, recalling the Melbourne Diocese's 'New Dioceses Act' which was passed in 1901.

He said there would be further commemorations around 24 February - the anniversary of Bishop Armstrong's consecration - before the official anniversary on 13 March.

Celebrations will then conclude at synod in 2027, which it's hoped will be held close to 18 August, when the first synod was conducted in Wangaratta in 1902.

"Life is a celebration, because God has given us life and continues to sustain us throughout our lives," Bishop Bester said in his synod charge on 29 May.

"We are to celebrate life, even in the face of adversity and challenges."

Challenges can be numerous in the modern world, particularly for religious institutions dealing with dwindling congregations, difficulties in attracting clergy, and issues around property arrangements.

Four churches have been deconsecrated in the Wangaratta diocese since the last synod gathering, and Bishop Bester said "with more vicarages than are needed, it seems now that we have become property managers and renters of buildings that have more expenses than income".

In facing these obstacles, Bishop Bester said the diocese must engage in 'business unusual'.

"We have heard it being said so many times that we cannot do the same things and expect different results," he said.

So parishes in the diocese are being asked to follow a 10-10-10 rule in the lead-up to next year's 125th celebrations - over a 10 month period from synod until March's anniversary, churches are being asked to maintain an attendance of at least 10 people, and an income of $10,000 per year towards the cost of ministry and running of buildings.

In Wangaratta itself, where Bishop Bester is currently overseeing the Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Wangaratta West and the Warbys parishes while dean/priest-in-charge, the Very Reverend Neil Hicks, is on leave in the lead-up to his retirement in August, a two year target has been set for fully establishing a co-operative ministry.

Bishop Bester said this arrangement had not yet resulted in fully-integrated parishes, but the two parish councils had expressed a desire to continue with the process.

"We are going to give each one the opportunity to develop and strengthen themselves, to look at what 'greater Wangaratta' could be in two years," Bishop Bester said.

"We want to encourage all parishes to work towards something; if they have not reached the target, we will sit down with them."

Bishop Bester said the aim was to develop an 'every member ministry', with lay people as important as clergy in keeping churches going.

"It is possible, and I use the example of Thurgoona, where we have had success with this," he said.

"I'm positive, because I know it's going to work when we all work together, and by the 125th anniversary, we will have some kind of plan in action for 2027.

"I do not want to be the last Bishop of Wangaratta, and I want us to work together for the common good, to build God's kingdom in this place and to bring about the renewal, revitalisation, reorganisation, re-establishing and re-birthing of our ministry and ministry structures.

"As we move towards the 125th celebration of our diocese, celebrating the God of Celebration and each other, let us embrace the future which is in God's hands, and to which God calls all of us to make the difference."