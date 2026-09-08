Workshop to help improve frog habitat

Community members can learn how to make their backyards or properties more welcoming for frogs by attending a habitat workshop at the education centre pavilion at Winton Wetlands this Sunday 13 September. Swamps, Rivers & Ranges Landcare group is hosting the 'Hop to it! Frog Habitat Workshop' from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, with the focus on helping improve habitat to allow frog populations to thrive. The highlight of the workshop will be getting hands-on and building a frog hotel - a cosy little refuge designed to give frogs somewhere cool, damp and sheltered to hide. You’ll learn how to create frog-friendly spaces, what frogs need to survive and how you can incorporate habitat into your own garden or property. Tickets are available https://www.trybooking.com/DOYYZ