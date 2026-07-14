The Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) have achieved gold accreditation in a recent Life Saving Victoria safety assessment, recognising the centre’s strong performance in aquatic safety and risk management.

The result marks the first time WSAC has achieved gold status.

Life Saving Victoria assessments measure aquatic facilities against industry, state and national standards, guidelines, and legislation.

The assessment covers key areas including education, supervision and rescue practices, staff training, and risk management.

Rural City of Wangaratta Sports, Aquatics and Events Precinct manager Leon Newton said the result reflects the team's ongoing focus on safety.

"This accreditation recognises the work our staff do every day to maintain a strong safety culture," he said.

"Safety is part of every shift, every program and every visit to the centre.

"The assessment also helps us identify opportunities to continue improving."

Life Saving Victoria works with aquatic facilities across Victoria to strengthen water safety and reduce drowning risk.

Independent assessments provide facilities with an opportunity to benchmark their performance against recognised industry standards.

At WSAC, this includes regular staff training, clear supervision practices, and maintaining safe, clean, and accessible facilities for people of all ages and abilities.

The centre is now working towards Life Saving Victoria's Platinum Pool Program, which recognises facilities achieving the highest standard of safety and risk management.

Leon Newton said the accreditation is ultimately about community confidence.

"We want people to feel confident using our facilities, whether they're learning to swim, exercising or spending time with family and friends," he said.