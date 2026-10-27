Year 12s celebrate school milestone

Wangaratta's 2026 year 12 cohort has marked another milestone, with students celebrating their final days of secondary school classes in recent weeks. Year 12s from Galen Catholic College, Wangaratta High School and Cathedral College Wangaratta all recognised the achievement in different ways, including with dress-up days at school. Galen students enjoyed Spirit Week activities, including modifying their uniforms, dressing in their PJs and donning costumes representing the paths they would like to follow after school. They attended for the first two periods of classes on Friday 16 October, before a whole-school assembly to farewell the group. A graduation Mass was held that evening at the school. Wangaratta High School year 12s brought their final week of classes to a close last Wednesday, following a week of themed dress-ups, fun and friendly competition. Celebrations kicked off on Monday, when students arrived dressed as older people, while Tuesday saw them recreate photographs of themselves as young children, before taking to the court for the annual Teachers v Year 12s netball game (won by the students in a close 12-10 encounter). For the final day of classes last week, they dressed as something beginning with the first letter of their names, and enjoyed a hearty breakfast together. Following exams, the WHS year 12s will reunite at the end of November for their celebration dinner. Cathedral College's year 12 cohort marked its final week with a series of activities, beginning with a final catch-up with their prep buddies. They got creative with their 'anything but a bag day', bringing their belongings in school bag alternatives; enjoyed a lunchtime concert featuring year 12 band The B500s; and took part in a uniform swap day, before the final Eucharist and valedictory ceremony on Thursday 15 October. A final whole college assembly was held on the Friday morning, with students dressing in a variety of costumes, followed by their final walk through the college to a rousing farewell. While performance exams commenced earlier this month, the first major written exam on the VCE schedule was Tuesday's English exam. The exam schedule will continue across all subjects until mid-November.