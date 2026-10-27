News

Year 12s celebrate school milestone

DECORATE YOUR UNIFORM: Galen Catholic College students (back) Gwen Frazer, Rihanon Whybrow, Anastasia Ford, Eliza Guthrie, Holly Gorman, (front) Matilda O'Brien, Philomena Ford and Ella O'Brien.

Year 12 students across Wangaratta enjoyed activities as part of their final week of classes.