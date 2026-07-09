Bed: 5 | Bath: 2 |

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,050,000

58 Mackay Street, Eldorado

Land: Approx. 2845m2

Set on approximately 2845m² of beautifully established gardens and mature trees, this impressive two-storey residence delivers an outstanding country lifestyle in the heart of Eldorado.

Ideally positioned between Wangaratta and Beechworth, it offers the perfect balance of peaceful rural living with convenient access to regional amenities.

The home features a generous and well-considered floorplan comprising five bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple living areas, with wide entryways enhancing the sense of space throughout.

Quality craftsmanship is evident at every turn, including parquetry flooring, ornate cornices, square-set ceilings upstairs and excellent integrated storage solutions.

The spacious master suite provides a private retreat, complete with a walk-in robe and a dual-access ensuite featuring floor-to-ceiling tiling and a freestanding bath.

A versatile downstairs bedroom adds flexibility for guests, a home office or multigenerational living.

Upstairs, three additional bedrooms enjoy elevated treetop outlooks and include built-in robes and ceiling fans, with two also offering split system heating and cooling.

The central bathroom is beautifully finished with floor-to-ceiling tiling, a timber-lined ceiling and a skylight that fills the space with natural light.

At the heart of the home, the well-appointed kitchen showcases stone benchtops, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry, flowing seamlessly into the light-filled north-facing living area—an inviting space for everyday living and entertaining.

Comfort is assured year-round with wood fire heating, split system heating and cooling, and the added efficiency of a 7kW solar power system.

Outdoors, wide wraparound verandahs provide multiple areas to relax and enjoy the peaceful garden surrounds across all seasons.

Adding exceptional versatility, the converted garage offers self-contained accommodation, ideal for extended family, guests, a home office or potential short-stay use (STCA).

Blending space, quality and lifestyle appeal, this exceptional property presents a rare opportunity to secure a private country retreat in a sought-after Eldorado setting.