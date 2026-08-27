3 bed 1 bath

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $580,000

Location: 34-36 Byrne Street, Moyhu

Land: 1729m2

Inspection Saturday 29 August 10am

Positioned in the welcoming small community of Moyhu, 34-36 Byrne Street presents an excellent opportunity for homeowners, investors and buyers looking for future potential.

Set on an impressive 1729m²-plus allotment, this beautifully renovated three-bedroom Colorbond-clad home is ready to enjoy.

The comprehensive renovation includes a new kitchen and bathroom, new carpets and fresh paintwork throughout, complemented by two toilets, a walk-in pantry and separate laundry.

The eastern rear veranda provides a wonderful place to relax while enjoying views towards Boggy Creek, the river flats and surrounding established trees.

A single-width extended carport, rear-yard access and additional shedding add practicality.

The generous landholding also provides exciting possibilities, including further subdivision, construction of a large shed or an additional dwelling, all subject to council approval.

Only 25 minutes from Wangaratta, Moyhu offers a genuine community lifestyle with a hotel, general store, school, kindergarten, sporting clubs, community centre and monthly Sunday markets.