5 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,100,000 - $1,175,000

Location: 13 Pin Oak Drive, Wangaratta

Land: 4025m² approx.

Custom-built by a highly regarded local builder and set on an impressive 4025sqm allotment, this exceptional lifestyle property delivers the perfect balance of space, privacy and family living, all within easy reach of Wangaratta's CBD.

Designed with growing families in mind, the home offers five generously sized bedrooms, including a spacious master retreat complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Three additional bedrooms feature built-in robes, while a well-appointed family bathroom and separate powder room enhance everyday convenience.

At the heart of the home, the stylish kitchen is equipped with gas cooking, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry, seamlessly connecting to the expansive open-plan living and dining zone.

A second living area provides valuable flexibility, offering space for a children's retreat, formal lounge or media room.

Step outside and discover an enviable entertaining environment.

The alfresco area overlooks a solar-heated swimming pool, creating the ideal setting for summer gatherings with family and friends.

Expansive lawns offer plenty of room for children and pets to enjoy, while the automated underground watering system and bore water help maintain the grounds with ease.

Practicality is equally well catered for, with side vehicle access leading to a substantial shed complete with concrete flooring, power and lighting, perfect for trades, hobbyists or additional storage.

Comfort is assured throughout the seasons with ducted gas heating and ducted cooling, while the property's peaceful setting, generous proportions and impressive infrastructure combine to create a rare lifestyle opportunity close to schools, shopping and all of Wangaratta's amenities.

For more information or arrange an inspection, please contact Danial Siperki or Isabel West.