Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $3,300,000

Location: Lots 1-2 / 435 Paris Road, Brimin

Land: 308 Acres

Conveniently located within 30 minutes of the major regional centres of Wangaratta and Yarrawonga, this exceptional holding offers approximately 3km of absolute frontage to the mighty Murray River.

Encompassing over 300 acres of mixed grazing country and established River Red Gum country, the property presents a diverse landscape of productive pasture and natural river flats.

The property is split over two titles and includes an additional approximate 60 acres of attached grazing lease, further enhancing its scale and versatility.

With dual road access providing convenience and flexibility, an impressive concrete bridge spanning Black Dog Creek, and multiple elevated homesites perfectly positioned to capture sweeping views across the Murray River flats, the opportunity to create something truly special is evident.

Holdings of this calibre rarely come to market, representing a rare chance to secure your very own piece of premium farming land along the banks of one of Australia's most iconic waterways.

If you have any further questions or wanting to arrange a private inspection - Contact Hugh Amery on 0487 777 311.