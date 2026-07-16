Bed: 5 Bath: 3 Car: 2

Agent: Reid Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,495,000

Location: 20 Nankervis Lane, Oxley

Land: 25 acres approx.

This amazing family home is situated on approx. 25 acres in a great location between Wangaratta and Oxley on the doorstep to the King Valley wine region.

The home consists of five bedrooms, three separate bathrooms with the main bedroom having walk-in wardrobe and ensuite plus built-in wardrobes to the other bedrooms.

The living areas are generous in size with a formal loungeroom, dining room, family living area plus meals area.

The kitchen consists of quality appliances, granite bench tops and large walk-in butler’s pantry.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with a wood combustion heating, ducted evaporative cooling throughout, plus split system refrigerated heating and cooling to keep you comfortable all year round.

There is also an approx. 6.5 kw solar system installed with 20 kw battery installed to keep your power bills at a minimum.

Externally there is an amazing inground mineral pool complete with heat pump heating so you can set the desired temperature, large paved outdoor undercover entertaining area, plus partially completed pool house/gym.

Shedding is excellent with an approx. 18mt x 10mt shed divided into different sections with a studio, workshop, garage and storage room plus skillion.

Water is also well catered for with an approx. 100,000 rainwater tank plus two separate approx. 20,000 litre rainwater tanks and a bore at 11.3 metres for stock and garden use.

The property is divided into three main paddocks plus the house yard with cattle yards which makes it ideal for someone wanting run some stock or have a horse.

The property would suit families or someone just wanting some extra space but still being close to town.

Contact agent Paul Reid now to arrange your inspection.