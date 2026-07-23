Bed: 2 | Bath: 1 | Car 1

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $425,000

Location: 34 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta

Land: 314m² approx.

Positioned in a convenient central location, this well-maintained brick veneer freestanding unit presents an outstanding opportunity for investors, downsizers or those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle.

Currently tenanted, the property offers immediate rental income, making it an ideal addition to any investment portfolio.

Inside, the home features two generous bedrooms, both complete with built-in robes, while the practical kitchen provides gas cooking, ample bench space and plenty of storage.

The comfortable living area has been designed for everyday ease, complemented by gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling to ensure year-round comfort.

Stepping outside, you'll find a spacious fenced rear yard that offers privacy and room to relax, entertain or enjoy a spot of gardening.

A secure single garage provides excellent vehicle accommodation along with additional storage space.

One of the property's greatest highlights is its exceptional location.

Situated within easy walking distance of Wangaratta's town centre, supermarkets, convenience stores and a range of everyday amenities, you'll appreciate the ease and accessibility this address provides.

Whether you're looking to expand your investment portfolio with a property already generating income, or secure a quality home in a sought-after central position for the future, this appealing unit is well worth your inspection.

Combining a practical floorplan, low-maintenance appeal and an enviable location, 34 Murdoch Road delivers outstanding value and lifestyle convenience in equal measure.