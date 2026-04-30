Bed: 4 | Bath: 1 | Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,100,000

Location: 33–35 Vernon Road, Wangaratta

Land: 6,300m² approx.

Set within one of Wangaratta’s most tightly held and sought-after pockets, this classic residence presents an exceptional opportunity to secure a lifestyle property of rare scale and riverfront appeal.

Boasting approximately 40 metres of coveted King River frontage, the home offers a peaceful, picturesque setting complemented by expansive established gardens and open space.

Rich in character, the residence features four bedrooms, each retaining charming original elements, alongside a spacious and functional layout designed for both comfortable family living and entertaining.

The well-appointed kitchen provides ample bench space and seamlessly connects to the formal dining room, while the substantial lounge is highlighted by a feature open fireplace—creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

A versatile second living area or study offers flexibility for modern lifestyles, whether working from home or accommodating additional guests.

Outdoors, the elevated alfresco area overlooks the swimming pool and lush surrounds, providing the perfect vantage point to relax or entertain year-round.

Practicality is equally well catered for, with ample shedding ideal for storage, workshop use, or hobbies, as well as a 4.9ML water licence supporting the maintenance of the impressive grounds.

Combining timeless charm, generous proportions, and an enviable riverfront position, this is a rare offering delivering both lifestyle and convenience in equal measure.