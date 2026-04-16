Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $799,000

Location: 6 Willow Drive, Wangaratta

Land: 613m² approx.

Positioned on a 613m² approx. corner allotment, this quality Rex Harris built brick veneer home offers comfortable family living in a highly sought-after location.

Designed across elevated and lower levels, the thoughtful layout creates distinct zones for living and accommodation, providing both space and privacy for growing families.

The master bedroom is well-appointed with its own ensuite and split system heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort.

Three additional bedrooms are serviced by a central bathroom, making the home ideal for families or those needing extra space for guests, hobbies or a home office.

Multiple living areas enhance the home’s versatility, including a separate dining room and an extended living area that provides generous space for relaxing and entertaining.

Comfort is assured throughout the seasons with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, while the elevated position captures a pleasant outlook.

The practical design and solid construction offer a move-in-ready opportunity with scope to further personalise if desired.

Located in a desirable pocket of Wangaratta, the home enjoys convenient access to local amenities, schools, parks and shopping, making everyday living effortless.

Combining space, comfort and an appealing location, this property presents an excellent opportunity for families seeking a well-built home in a proven neighbourhood.