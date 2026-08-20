Bed: 5 | Bath: 2 | Car 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,250,000

Location: 71 Firbank Drive, Waldara

Land: 1.1 Acres approx.

Positioned in one of Waldara’s most tightly held streets, 71 Firbank Drive presents an exceptional opportunity to secure a spacious and beautifully updated five-bedroom residence set amongst approximately 1.1 acres of established grounds.

Offering an enviable combination of generous living, quality upgrades and exceptional outdoor entertaining, this impressive property is perfectly suited to families seeking space, privacy and lifestyle appeal.

At the heart of the home, the well-appointed kitchen is designed for both everyday living and entertaining, featuring a large breakfast bar, abundant soft-close cabinetry, 900mm gas cooktop, wall oven, grill and wine rack.

A fully equipped butler’s pantry provides additional functionality with a double sink, dishwasher and excellent storage, while ducted gas heating and refrigerated cooling ensures year-round comfort.

The master suite includes a walk-in robe and full ensuite, while four additional generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes, provide excellent accommodation for family and guests.

The beautifully renovated main bathroom showcases floor-to-ceiling tiles, matte black fixtures, a large shower, freestanding bath and vanity, complemented by a separate toilet and vanity.

The expansive main living area is a true highlight, with built-in TV cabinetry, feature lighting, electronic roller blinds and double-glazed stacker doors creating a seamless connection to the outdoors.

Stepping outside, the impressive north-facing entertaining area is purpose-built for year-round enjoyment, featuring spotted gum decking, slow combustion wood heater, radiant heater, ceiling fan and a complete outdoor kitchen with sink, BBQ, rangehood, fridge and TV.

Overlooking the solar-heated inground pool and spa, it creates an exceptional setting for entertaining family and friends.

Further features include a 6.5kW solar system, electric front gate, established gardens, raised garden beds, double garage and a substantial shed with dual roller doors, workshop and office with split system heating and cooling.

Dual access from Firbank Drive and Talgai Drive further enhances the property’s versatility.

Combining space, style, privacy and outstanding entertaining facilities, this exceptional Waldara residence offers a truly enviable lifestyle in a highly sought-after location.