Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 1

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $695,000

Location: 78 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta

Land: 797m² approx.

Positioned in a peaceful and sought-after location, this well-maintained family home offers a rare opportunity to secure a property backing directly onto the tranquil One Mile Creek.

Set on approximately 797m², the home enjoys a relaxing outlook and a sense of privacy, while still being conveniently located close to schools and township amenities.

The flexible floorplan includes four bedrooms plus a dedicated study, making it ideal for growing families, those working from home, or buyers seeking additional space.

The spacious master bedroom is a standout feature, complete with direct access to the balcony where you can unwind and enjoy the serene creekside setting.

Three of the four bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes, providing practical storage solutions, while polished floorboards throughout the home add warmth and character. The central living areas are comfortable and inviting, supported by ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling to ensure year-round comfort in all seasons.

Outside, the generous allotment offers room for outdoor enjoyment, with the peaceful backdrop of One Mile Creek enhancing the appeal.

A single car garage provides secure parking, and the location is ideal for families, being close to Cathedral College and only a short drive to the Wangaratta township. Combining lifestyle, space, and convenience, this property presents a fantastic opportunity to secure a family home in a desirable setting.