Bed: 4 | Bath: 2 | Car: 3

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $890,000

Location: 20 Monash Drive, Wangaratta

Positioned in a convenient Wangaratta location, this well-designed residence delivers outstanding space, versatility and practicality for modern family living.

Offering four generous bedrooms, the master suite is complete with a walk-in robe and private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all feature built-in robes and are serviced by a central bathroom.

The home is thoughtfully configured with three separate living areas, providing excellent flexibility for both everyday family life and entertaining.

Year-round comfort is assured with reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout.

Outside, the property continues to impress with superb vehicle accommodation, including a double garage plus a carport ideal for caravan storage.

Excellent side gate access, complemented by a removable clothesline, allows for easy entry and additional parking flexibility.

A standout feature is the substantial 11m x 5.5m (approx.) powered shed with concrete floor—perfect for trades, hobbies, workshop use or extensive storage.

Combining functional design, exceptional shedding and a highly adaptable layout, this property presents a complete lifestyle package in a sought-after and convenient setting.