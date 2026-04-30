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66726.0
Bed: 4 | Bath: 2 | Car: 3
Agent: Garry Nash & Co
Phone: (03) 5722 2663
Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co
Phone: (03) 5722 2663
Price: $890,000
Location: 20 Monash Drive, Wangaratta
Positioned in a convenient Wangaratta location, this well-designed residence delivers outstanding space, versatility and practicality for modern family living.
Offering four generous bedrooms, the master suite is complete with a walk-in robe and private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all feature built-in robes and are serviced by a central bathroom.
The home is thoughtfully configured with three separate living areas, providing excellent flexibility for both everyday family life and entertaining.
Year-round comfort is assured with reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout.
Outside, the property continues to impress with superb vehicle accommodation, including a double garage plus a carport ideal for caravan storage.
Excellent side gate access, complemented by a removable clothesline, allows for easy entry and additional parking flexibility.
A standout feature is the substantial 11m x 5.5m (approx.) powered shed with concrete floor—perfect for trades, hobbies, workshop use or extensive storage.
Combining functional design, exceptional shedding and a highly adaptable layout, this property presents a complete lifestyle package in a sought-after and convenient setting.