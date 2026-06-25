Bed 3 | Bath 1

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,950,000

Location: 1309 Boggy Creek Road, Myrrhee

Land; 78.78ha approx.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Myrrhee Valley, 'Glenhave' is a rare offering of diversity and productivity.

A property with proven performance, it's located just 37km from Wangaratta, 35km from Benalla and 15km from developing Moyhu.

Held within the same family for over 56 years, this well-balanced holding combines fertile soils, dependable water and established improvements, creating an outstanding opportunity for a range of rural pursuits.

The solid brick residence, built in the 1950s, provides comfortable and functional living.

Comprising three bedrooms, the home features a traditional farm-style kitchen with gas stove, solid fuel heating, ceiling fans and split system air conditioning for year-round comfort.

Over the past decade, re-roofing, re-wiring and re-plumbing, enhance both efficiency and longevity.

The land is a key highlight, offering approximately 40 acres of highly productive creek flats, with 25 acres under irrigation (has not operated for some time), ideal for fodder production or intensive grazing.

This rises to gently undulating grazing country, complemented by approximately 20 acres of natural bush, providing shelter for livestock and a sense of privacy.

With an average annual rainfall of 1034mm and a 50-meg irrigation licence from Boggy Creek, the property benefits from a consistent and reliable water supply.

Supporting infrastructure includes a 3-phase electric irrigation pump and a 5m well with pressure pump servicing the home.

'Glenhave' is well appointed with extensive infrastructure, including an old dairy, historic brick hop kilns, two hay sheds, a machinery shed and a powered workshop, catering to a variety of agricultural operations.

Steel stockyards complete with loading ramp and walk-through crush are in place, supporting efficient livestock handling.

Currently operating with approximately 80 cows and calves across nine paddocks, the property features fair to good fencing and a practical layout suited to ongoing grazing or expansion.

With its combination of fertile land, secure water, established infrastructure and long-standing stewardship, 'Glenhave' presents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a productive rural lifestyle, investment or working farm.

Inspections are highly recommended.