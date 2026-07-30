4 Bed 2 Bath 3 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $795,000

Location: 1/53 Williams Road, Wangaratta

Land: 810m2 approx.

These immaculately presented two separate units are on the one title in a sought-after West End location close to primary and secondary schools, a popular bakery, butcher and Post Office.

Unit one is currently leased until the 6/9/26 and unit two until the 17/5/27 with a potential combined rent going forward of $800 per week.

The two units consist of two bedrooms each, open plan kitchen, meals and living area with separate laundry, bathroom and toilet.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with refrigerated split system heating and cooling with gas hot water service and gas cooking.

Externally, car accommodation is well catered for with a single carport each, store room and an additional fully enclosed garage.

The yards are secure and are low maintenance, ideal for an investment property or for someone wanting to downsize.

The property presents immaculately with a full concrete driveway, grassed areas and established trees.

Inspections are a must, contact Paul Reid now for your private inspection.