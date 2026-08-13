2 bed 1 bath 2 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $403,000

Location: 2/71 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta

Land: 275m2

Perfect for investors, first-home buyers and downsizers, this beautifully presented two-bedroom unit delivers the ideal blend of comfort, convenience and low-maintenance living in a highly sought-after central location.

Quietly positioned at the rear of the block, the home offers privacy and peace while remaining within easy reach of everyday amenities and the CBD.

Constructed in durable brick veneer, the residence features two generously sized bedrooms with built-in robes, serviced by a central bathroom complete with a separate shower.

The well-appointed kitchen includes gas cooking and enjoys its own dedicated space, flowing through to a light-filled open-plan living area enhanced by stylish new flooring.

Year-round comfort is assured with gas heating, ceiling fans and reverse-cycle heating and cooling, while the secure and private courtyard provides the perfect low-maintenance outdoor retreat.

Adding further appeal are two dedicated car parks, offering practicality and convenience for owners and tenants alike.

Ideally located less than 500 metres from public transport, within 1.5 kilometres of major shopping facilities and all within comfortable walking distance of the CBD, this impressive property presents an outstanding opportunity to secure a quality home or investment in a tightly held central location.